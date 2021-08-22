Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANFGF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

ANFGF stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

