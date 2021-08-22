Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

