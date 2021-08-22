Apria (NYSE:APR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.17

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 0.79.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

