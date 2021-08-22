APYSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.36 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00157140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,694.77 or 0.99962221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.97 or 0.00913454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.99 or 0.06632673 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.