AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.08. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a current ratio of 81.69.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

