Arbidex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,349.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $448,299.86 and approximately $75,349.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.48 or 0.00808812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101942 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,712,524 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

