Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 202 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

