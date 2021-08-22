Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Illumina were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $486.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.05. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

