Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

