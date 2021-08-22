Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 327,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.