Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.