Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

