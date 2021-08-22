Arizona State Retirement System Has $17.10 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,420,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $376.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

