Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

