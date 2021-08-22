Arizona State Retirement System Sells 543 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $565.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

