Arizona State Retirement System Sells 547 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $155.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $155.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

