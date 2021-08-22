Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 84 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 227.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,628 shares of company stock worth $52,117,470. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $606.41 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $585.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

