Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,671,000 after purchasing an additional 97,290 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

HTA opened at $29.52 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

