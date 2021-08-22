Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,524. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFG stock opened at $136.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.