Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $51,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,969 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 29,679 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,805 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 84.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

CTXS opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.