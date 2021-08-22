Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 144 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 289,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Shares of DG stock opened at $234.78 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

