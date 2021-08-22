Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $64.76 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

