Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 85 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Himension Fund now owns 426,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,473,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,451,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.12.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

