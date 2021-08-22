Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $158.91 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $158,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

