Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,162 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Prologis worth $225,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Prologis by 37.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Prologis stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $134.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

