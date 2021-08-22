Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,944 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $75,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.11 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.