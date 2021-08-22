Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 480 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $85,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $271,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 25.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 26.6% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

