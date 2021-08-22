Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 684 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $65,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 26,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 43,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter.

EWC opened at $36.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.20.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

