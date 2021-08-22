Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 95,033 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,033 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $117,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.