Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,653 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Digital Realty Trust worth $99,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after buying an additional 201,697 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.21.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,477 shares of company stock worth $53,072,854. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $162.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

