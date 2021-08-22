Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $358.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 453.7% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 91,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 54,248 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
