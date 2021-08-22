Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $358.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 453.7% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 91,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 54,248 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

