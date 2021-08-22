Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATCO. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.51 on Friday. Atlas has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlas during the first quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlas by 1,122.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas during the second quarter worth $125,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

