Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 87,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 355,221 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

