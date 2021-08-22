Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $367.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 42.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 51,771 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

