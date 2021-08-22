Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Up 5.9%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $39.45. 6,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 955,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATHM. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Autohome by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Autohome by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 21.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

