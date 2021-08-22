AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:AVB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,599. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

