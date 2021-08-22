AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. AXIS Capital reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

AXS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.12. 230,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,526. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

