Azuki Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $30,829.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00056289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00132228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00157549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,837.15 or 1.00054146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.00923881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.79 or 0.06623124 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

