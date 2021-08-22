B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Acquires $8,182,350.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 135,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.61 per share, with a total value of $8,182,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $1,023,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bryant R. Riley bought 1,803 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00.

RILY stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

