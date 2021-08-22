Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $54,000 Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

