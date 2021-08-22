Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,940 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $139.31 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.98 and a 52 week high of $150.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.