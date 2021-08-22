Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 936 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.32. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

