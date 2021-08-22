Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 58.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 137.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $316.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $317.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

