Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

