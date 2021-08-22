Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $332,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.92 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03.

