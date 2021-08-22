Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 801,676 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $73,000,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

