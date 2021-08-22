Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,497 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

