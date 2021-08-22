Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,445.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.