Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 44,959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.92. 49,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,623. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.81. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $28.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.