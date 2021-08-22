Baldrige Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.6% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $14,361,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 257,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56,206 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. 2,157,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

